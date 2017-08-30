AUSAO induction programme held

Nashik : An induction programme was organised for the selected members of the Astronomy Club of Ashoka Universal School (AUSAO).The AUSAO yearly calendar was launched on this occasion.

The chief guest for the programme was Apurva Jakhadi (NASA space educator & advisory member of AUSAO). She motivated the students towards the field of astronomy and astrophysics. During the induction programme students of the AUSAO club interacted with Apurva Joshi, final year B.Tech student of COEP Pune. He shared his experience about the liaisoning and guidance with ISRO experts and level of perseverance and dedication required during research while making of PICO series experimental communication satellite ‘SWAYAM’, which was completely developed by the COEP students during a period of over six years and launched in the skies by ISRO on 23rd June, 2016.

Along with this Priya Rajwade, Principal, Shalu Sethi, Vice Principal, Renuka Joshi, ISC HM congratulated the students on becoming the members of the AUSAO club and suggested to aspire careers in the field of astronomy. The induction programme was planned and executed by Dilip Thakur, Head of Department and Vikram Joshi.