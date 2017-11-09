Ashokities seal U-17 DSO Cricket Tournament

Nashik: Ashoka Universal School (AUS) cricket team won the finals of the U-17 DSO Cricket Tournament against St. Lawrence high school by 8 runs in a thrilling contest.

AUS team looked to be in charge and even more so earlier in the match when they won the toss and elected to bat first. The batsmen performed well, as AUS team scored 59 runs in 10 overs, with brilliant batting display by Aditya Laddha (14 runs) and Anudeep Pawar (14 runs). A remarkable support was provided by Moiz Khan (12 runs) and Pritham Roy (11 runs).

In reply, St. Lawrence high school batsmen also batted well but fell short of 8 runs, Courtesy: a good and disciplined bowling performance by AUS bowlers who restricted the opponents. Aman Hadap and Ved Sanap took 1 wicket each. St. Lawrence innings ended at 51 runs, giving Ashoka Universal School a thrilling victory by 8 runs.

Ashoka Universal School management congratulated the team and their coach Ravi Jadhav for this brilliant performance and a remarkable win.