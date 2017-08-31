Appeal filed with Addl DC against action by tehsildar

Nashik: The tehsildar of Nashik took action against 32 vehicles allegedly carrying illegal sand in Lekhanagar area on Mumbai-Agra highway after orders of the prant official on June 3, but 19 of these 32 vehicles were empty and action was still taken. Vehicle owners have filed an appeal with the Additional District Collector against this action by the tehsildar on this issue. Hearing over this appeal will be held soon.

The prant official got information that some trucks and dumpers involved in illegal transport of sand were there at Lekhanagar. Accordingly, he took action on Saturday night (June 3) along with the squad of tehsildar, nayab tehsildar, circle officer and talathi against the vehicles. They found 32 vehicles there. Sand was found in 13 vehicles out of these vehicles. 9 vehicles had 4 brass of sand each, whereas three vehicles had 5 brass of sand each and one vehicle had 3 brass of sand and 19 vehicles were found empty.

When officials demanded receipts for the sand from the vehicles owners, they did not have them. As a result, action was taken against them for transport of illegal sand, the prant official’s office had informed. Though there was no sand in 19 empty vehicles, it was considered that they were also involved in illegal sand transport and were also fined.

The vehicle owners had filed an appeal with prant official Amol Yedge against wrong action by the tehsildar, but as the action was taken after order of the prant official, this appeal was rejected. Thereafter, a claim was made with the Additional District Collector. He had issued orders to mineral officials to inspect the spot and to make video shooting and table the report. This report has now been presented to the Additional District Collector.