Nashik: The annual social gathering of Smt. Rangubai Junnare English medium montessori section was held recently at Dadasaheb Gaikwad hall in enthusiastic atmosphere. Students presented devotional, patriotic, evergreen melodious songs, ‘hallabol’, dance ki express and drama ‘Sarhad’.

Renowned theatre actors Sadanand Joshi and Hema Joshi were present as chief guests. They interacted with parents. “Right morals should be inculcated among children in the age of gadgets today and it is important to introduce our culture to them. In addition, parents should communicate with the children and their progress takes place through this,” they said.

President of Nashik education society Prof. Suryakant Rahalkar, vice president and school committee president Prof. Dilip Phadke, executive Shashank Madane and other office bearers were present. The prizes were presented to the winners by the chief guests.