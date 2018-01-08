Amendments in law should be for well being of workers: Utgi

Nashik Road : Amendments in worker law should be for well being of workers instead of capitalists. Government with amendment in the worker law has made a political attack. Workers should be united to give reply to this, stated executive of action committee of state worker union Vishwas Utgi.

The state wide worker-employee conference by the committee was held at gymkhana hall in Nashik Road. Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, INTUC, AITUC, CITU took part in it. Kamgar Sena’s Suryakant Mahadik, CITU’s Dr. D L Karad, senior leader Shankarrao Salvi, AITUC’s Mohan Sharma, INTUC’s Anil Ganacharya, BMS’ Anil Dhumne, HMS’ Sanjay Wadhavkar, HAL’s Sanjay Kute, insurance employees union’s Vasant Nalavade, NTUI’s Milind Ranade, Balasaheb Shirude, Sarva Shramik Mahasangh’s Vijay Kulkarni, state employees union’s Vishwas Katkar, TUCI’s Sanjay Sanghvi, Dnyaneshwar Jundre, Raju Desale, C L Thote and Pravin Patil were present.

General secretary of Press Mazdoor Sangh Jagdish Patil made the introductory speech. Rajesh Takekar and Kartik Dange welcomed the guests.

Shankar Salvi said that this conference will provide vigour and direction to Maharashtra. Government is trying to dominate farmer, worker and tribals. It is encouraging foreign industries. Raise a united fight against this, he added.

Sanjay Wadhavkar stated that all unions should come together time-to-time and holed discussions and research.

Support should be given to good policies by government, while there should be opposition to wrong policies, he added. Anil Ganacharya urged that all unions should come together. Milind Ranade said that failure to pay minium wage should be amounted to criminal case. Sanjay Kute urged to thwart attempts by government to make private industrialists bigger. Mohan Sharma created awareness among workers and urged to oppose wrong policies.

Proposals of various demands were passed during the conference.