Ambitious Goda project approved under smart city

Nashik : The plan of various works worth Rs. 350 crore in first phase of Goda project, which is one of the ambitious project under smart city to beautify Godavari banks on the lines of Sabarmati in Gujarat was approved yesterday in a meeting of Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. 18 works will be done in two phases under the Goda project and this project will actually be started in next year, informed chairman of the company and former IAS officer Sitaram Kunte.

The fifth meeting of the company took place at NMC headquarter under Kunte. He informed mediapersons about the decisions taken in it. Kunte said that original cost of Goda project is Rs. 515 crore and its master plan has been prepared. Its presentation was held on Thursday. The board of directors approved 18 various works in the project. Amphitheater, cycle track, revival of ancient kunds and construction of bridges are among them. Emphasis is being given on retro fitting under redevelopment. Works in Green field area will take place in two phases. Earlier, works will be undertaken redevelopment. Conduct tender process for this as soon as possible, he instructed.

The DPR of solar roof top project for generation of solar energy was also approved. Under this project, solar energy projects will be started at NMC’s Panchavati divisional office, Indira Gandhi hospital in Panchavati, Dr. Zakir Hussain hospital in Old Nashik, Mahatma Phule art gallery, Kalidas auditorium and Dnyaneshwar study hall in Ganeshwadi, Panchavati. Solar energy will be used in 37,000 square metre area. Expenditure of Rs. 1.63 crore was approved for this.

Ashok Stambh to Trimbak Naka road will be constructed as smart road under redevelopment. Its plan in detail was also approved. Electric crematorium will be set up at Nashik amardham. Tender process was floated for this. An expenditure of Rs. 2.32 crore will be incurred for this. Besides this portal of Nashik smart city and application will be developed and approval was given to them.

Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, District Collector Radhakrishnan B, joint managing director of Cidco Prajkata Lavangare, deputy secretary of government of India Renu Satija, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, Deputy Mayor Prathamesh Gite, NMC standing committee chairperson Shivaji Gangurde, house leader Dinkar Patil, opposition leader Ajay Boraste and chief executive officer of the company Prakash Thavil were present for the meeting.

Meanwhile, renowned Chartered Accountant Tushar Pagar has been appointed as separate director of the company.