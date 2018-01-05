Admin to give support for families of farmers who committed suicide

Nashik: 104 farmers had committed suicide in the district at the end of December, 2017. District administration has taken this seriously and measures like to provide college education to children of farmers who committee suicide will be conducted. In addition, a study is being done to provide benefit of various government schemes to these families, informed District Collector Radhakrishnan B.

On the issue of rising farmers suicide, the District Collector further informed that district administration has conducted survey of such families. During the survey it has come to light that children of those farmers who committed suicide cannot take college education. Efforts are being made to provide college education to these children as a part of social responsibility.

In addition, administration will take efforts for providing benefits of all government schemes to these families. There are efforts to provide benefit of all government schemes to these families. Benefit of Group Farming, Sanjay Gandhi Yojna, Mudra scheme and others schemes will be provided to them as per rules. Helpline will be started for the farmers. Their awareness and problems will be resolved through this, he added.

The administration has tried to help farmers through loan waiver. Nashik district is in fifth position in state under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Krishi Sanman Yojna. Aid of Rs. 387.94 crore was given to 91,816 farmers in the district. Benefit of loan waiver was given to 25,869 farmers under incentive scheme. One list is not published yet. As 7/12 extracts of farmers were nil on large scale due to this, it will help in preventing farmers suicides, confided the administration.