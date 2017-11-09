Action against aadhaar centres to be taken

Nashik : As aadhaar card has been made mandatory for various government schemes, its importance is rising. Currently, 17 centres have been started in Nashik city, but Nationalist Congress Party complained that they remained closed. Taking note of this district administration officials visited these centres, but they found that they were shut. Deputy District Collector Dr. Shashikant Mangrule ordered to take immediate action against these centres. In addition, aadhaar card of those centres which will not open their centre in government office campus will taken back, he informed.

The importance of aadhaar card is rising. It is mandatory to link it to mobile SIM card and to take benefit of various government schemes, but it is becoming difficult for citizens to get it or link it. They are facing inconvenience in absence of aadhaar card centres. Aaadhaar card centres have been started at 17 places at NMC and government office campuses to avoid inconvenience of people, but these centres are not functioning, complained NCP youth wing to the Deputy District Collector. An assurance was given to take action in connection with this, but despite this, these centres are not functioning. Administration had made aware with this.

On the backdrop of this, officials visited some centres in Panchavati. They found that they were closed. Dr. Mangrule instructed to take immediate action against these centres.

Orders have also been used to take back aadhaar kits of those centres which have not started in government office campuses.