Acquire 75% land by January end, instructs Chief Secy

Nashik : Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway work has to be started from March, so complete 75% land acquisition process by January end. Hold dialogues with the farmers in those villages from which opposition is being shown and find out solution, instructed state Chief Secretary Sumit Mallik to the district administration, yesterday.

The government has started to take efforts for Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway which is a dream project of the Chief Minister. Vice President of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Radheshyam Mopalwar had arrived on Nashik tour recently and had reviewed land acquisition of this project.

The Chief Secretary took review of land acquisition process in ten districts in state through a video conferencing yesterday. Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Zagade, District Collector Radhakrishnan B, Deputy District Collector Navnagre Vitthal Sonawane, Mahesh Patil and Uday Kisve were present. Nagpur is topping the land acquisition process in the state and Thane district is at bottom, it has come to light through this video conferencing.

1,185 private land has to be acquired for 101-km stretch of the expressway which is passing through Nashik district. So far 428 hectares of land has been acquired and Rs. 474 crore as compensation was given, it was informed. Comparing land acquisition figure in other ten districts from which the expressway is passing, 37% land acquisition has been completed in Nashik district, It was also informed.

Meanwhile, 2,000 farmers in Nashik district have given their approval for land acquisition, which is highest number in the state. Nashik district is leading in land acquisition, informed the District Collector. 2500 farmers have given their approval and buying process will be completed soon, he added.