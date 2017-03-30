Another feather in the cap of RVF center !!

NASHIK: RVF trainer – Yogesh Choudhary shall be going to Finland on 30th March to give service to our Finland patients. This golden opportunity has been received by Yogesh just because of Vasa Concept.

Vasa Concept objective is to end the dependency of brain damage patients and empower their parents to learn the concept and practise it. Till date more than 350 patients suffering from brain damage (CP/stroke/accidental cases) have been following Vasa concept free of cost at the RVF Center, Nashik.