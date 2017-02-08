Make qualitative education basic right: Dr Mishra

Nashik: It is necessary to make basic right of education applicable to everyone, instead of just from age 6 to 14 years. Besides this there is a need for a constitutional amendment to provide basic right of qualitative education to every citizen, stated Chancellor of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (Deemed University) and Pro-Chancellor of Dutta Meghe Institute of Medical Science Dr. Vedprakash Mishra.

He was speaking as the chief guest during the 23rd convocation of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, yesterday. Vice Chancellor of YCMOU Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar, registrar Dr. Dinesh Bhonde, examination controller Dr. Arjun Ghatule and directors of all faculties were present on the dais.

Dr. Mishra said that before 1950, some castes claimed sole rights over weapons and some others over science, but these arbitrary claims came to an end after India accepted the Constitution. Education reached everyone in the real sense only after Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar provided this right in the Constitution. Education sector was in difficulty earlier due to caste, and now it is due to cost. Higher education has reached only to 16% youth so far. 84% youths are still deprived of higher education. In such a situation, the onus will be on the open university to reach it to every household, he added.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar read the university report and informed about conferences, seminars conducted in last academic year and new syllabi and changed choice based credit system. Ph.D’s to 17 people, gold medals to 26 students and special awards to 43 students were given on the occasion.