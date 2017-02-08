Municipal elections; 821 in fray for 122 seats

Nashik : The picture for the municipal elections became clear yesterday, the last day of withdrawal of nominations. 821 candidates are in fray for 122 posts of corporator. Out of total 1282 candidates, 461 candidates withdrew their nominations in two days alotted for withdrawal of nominations. Following this, there will be multi-cornered contests in 18 wards.

66 candidates withdrew their nominations on the first day on Monday and 395 candidates withdrew their nominations on the last day. Whereas, there will be a four-way contest for 15 seats, there will be a 3-way contest for 3 seats.

The final list of candidates will be declared today and symbols will be alotted to them. In addition, list of polling centres will also be published.