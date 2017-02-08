AB form filed by Sanjay Chavan found invalid

Old Nashik : As returning officer found AB form filed by Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Chavan in ward no. 30, he has to contest municipal elections as an independent. Satish Sonawane took objection over this. General secretary of Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai was present during the hearing. Though he submitted a separate affidavit, the returning officers stuck to their decision.

During scrutiny of nomination forms on Saturday, Satish Sonawane raised the objection over Sena candidates and informed that they filed xerox copies of AB form. As per this returning officers considered nomination form invalid. As lawyers of Chavan defended him, the returning officers posted hearing over this matter on Monday at 11 am.

As all forms were distributed after signature by MP Anil Desai, he submitted the affidavit and informed that AB form filed by Chavan is original. Lawyer of Chavan Adv. Odhekar gave various certificates, but as original AB form was not filed in a given term and no new documents has not been taken now, officials maintained their previous decision as it is and stated that Chavan has to contest as the independent.

Adv. Parik defended Nashik Municipal Corporation, whereas Adv. Avhad defended Satish Sonawane. MP Hemant Godse, Sudhakar Badgujar, Azim Saiyyad, Imtiaz Shaikh, Dutta Gaikwad and Shiv Sena office bearers were present in east divisional NMC office during the hearing.