Vasudev Shroff to be honoured today

Deolali Camp : Son of the soil of Deolali Camp, NRI industrialist Vasudev Shroff was honoured by President Pranab Mukherjee with Pravasi Bharatiya Sanman award at Bengaluru. Sindhi Panchayat and citizens here will be honoured publicly him today (Feb. 8) in Sindhi Panchayat Hall at 5 pm for this.

Former MLA Gurumukhdas Jagwani and other prominent personalities will be present as chief guests, informed corporator of Deolali cantonment board Bhagwan Katariya. Citizens should be present in large numbers for the programme, urged Sindhi Panchayat and organisers.