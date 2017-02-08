New hall of IEI, Nashik Local Centre inaugurated

Satpur: New hall constructed by the Institution of Engineers, Nashik Local Centre for its members and guests was inaugurated by national president of the Institution of Engineers N B Vasoya.

Nashik Centre is working for progress of engineers enthusiastically, praised Vasoya. Chairman of the Nashik Local Centre Manish Kothari welcomed the guests and informed in detail about the work by the Centre.

Former chairman Avinash Shirode, Ashok Katariya, Mahendra Kothari, Satish Parakh, T N Agrawal, Vijay Kothari, Sanjay Londhe and Narendra Birar were honoured.

The Centre had organised a competition named IEI Idea Challenge for industrialists and to make entrepreneurs.

Those people who want to become entrepreneurs and have good ideas took part in it.

This competition will be useful to give proper direction for talent among Nashikites and proper investment. Selected students were awarded by the guests.

Secretary of Nashik Local Centre Sumeet Khivansara, joint secretary Vipul Mehata, Ajit Patil, Avinash Shirode, Ashok Katariya, Mahendra Kothari, Satish Parakh, T N Agrawal, Sanjay Londhe, Narendra Birar, Mahaveer Chopada and other office bearers were also present.