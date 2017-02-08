Shiv Sena to support its 10 independent candidates: Desai

Nashik : Shiv Sena will support those 10 candidates who have been registered as independent candidates during scrutiny of nominations following the mess over distribution of AB form.

As 4 candidates in two wards each have been registered as independent, application has been filed with the returning officer to give same symbol to them, informed general secretary of Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai.

MP Desai who arrived on Nashik tour on Monday interacted with mediapersons. On the backdrop of manhandling of metropolitan chief over distribution of ticket, tearing of ticket and attachment of xerox copies of AB form, he came to Nashik and took information about all of these.

“Whatever happened is internal matter of the party and took place through misunderstanding. Party chief had called up the concerned to wrap the issue.

Those 8 candidates who are in the fray as independents in two wards in absence of AB forms and two candidates who withdrew their nominations, will contest municipal elections as Shiv Sena supported candidates,” he informed and confided that saffron flag will be hoisted at Nashik Municipal Corporation.