What will they do for Godavari conservation, asks water expert Dr Rajendra Singh

Nashik : “Currently, election waves are flowing in Nashik Municipal Corporation area. You should ask what they will do to save Godavari and its conservation to those candidates who come to seek votes,” urged Magsaysay award winner water expert Dr. Rajendra Singh. He was speaking in a programme organised by Jansthan, Jalbiradari and local artistes. Prof. Dr. Prajkta Baste was also present.

While explaining minute details in power point presentation by Dr. Baste, Dr. Singh tabled skillfully various topics related to environment and Godavari conservation.

He said that like information about asset, character of candidate has taken while filing the nomination form, there is a need to have a column related to environment conservation in the form. Cases should be filed against those failed to do something for environment conservation, Dr. Singh added.

While speaking over current status of Godavari river, he said that all natural sources of the river should be opened. All kunds got suppressed due to concertisation on Gangaghat. As a result, rivers which are flowing for all 12 months, have going dry. Godavari is that river which is flowing for all the 12 months. As its sources are suppressed, its condition becomes critical today. Politician and contractors suppressed it in the name of development, Dr. Singh said further.

“We should think about encroachment on Godavari river, shutting of its natural sources and its bad state to give her respect like our mother. There is a need to remove concertisation at Trimbakeshwar too,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Prajkta Baste tabled power point presentation related to natural sources of Godavari. Points about earlier condition of the river, its stream and natural sources were presented in this presentation. Measures for its conservation were also presented in it.

Earlier, actor Chinmay Udgirkar, Dhananjay Kshirsagar, Kiran Nagarale, Kanchan Bagariya and Devang Jani spoke about what they felt for river Godavari. Abhay Ojharkar of Jansthan felicitated the prominent personalities earlier. Rutuja Bagve compered the programme. Pranali Shinde, Vinayak Ranade and Sadanand Joshi were also present.