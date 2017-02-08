Election training; ‘Show cause notices will be issued to absent employees’

Nashik : Out of 8,000 employees appointed for general elections of Nashik Municipal Corporation as per directive by state Election Commission, training was given for 6500 in the first phase on Sunday. As many as 300 employees remained absent. Action will be taken against them and show cause notices will be issued them, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

As per directives by the state Election Commission, training was conducted for the employees which have been appointed for the NMC elections. Orders have been issued to 6500 employees to remain present for the training.

Training was given to 1232 employees in first session at Raje Sambhaji stadium in New Nashik division, whereas training was given 1136 employees in second session. At Kalidas auditorium, training was given to 930 employees in first session, whereas training was given to 985 employees in second session. At Dadasaheb Gaikwad hall, training was given to 1296 employees in first session, whereas in second session training was given to 1204 employees.

The returning officials provided training to these employees regarding election process. Around 250-300 employees had turned their back to this important training. NMC administration has taken serious note of this. This is a criminal act and the administration has started to take action against absent employees.

In the first stage, opportunity will be given to the absent employees to present their side and show cause notices will be issued to them. Thereafter legal action likely against them.