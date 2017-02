Vyapari bank appoints branch advisors

Nashik Road : The Nashik Road Deolali Vyapari Cooperative Bank appointed advisors for its 21 branches.

Chairman Dutta Gaikwad gave appointment letters to all newly elected branch advisors and senior director Nivrutti Aringale and vice chairman Ashok Chordiya provided their guidance to them. Director (public relations) Jagannath Agale, director Dr. Duttatray Pekhale, Manohar Korde, chief executive officer Eknath Kadam, other officials and members were present.

The names of the appointed branch advisors are as follow: Jayant Gadekar, Arun Mahanubhav Nashik Road; Nandu Shelke, Vasant Patil – Bhagur; Vishnu Godse, Sanjay Kute – Deolali Camp; Sagar Bhojane, Mukund Modhe – Ingalenagar; Rajendra Chordiya, Rajendra Pawar – Upnagar; Charuhas Ghodke, Amod Shahane – Pavannagar; Pavan Pande – Indiranagar; Girishkumar Shah, Jeevan Loharkar – Old Gangapur Naka; Arun Girje, Balasaheb Khelukar – Subhash Road; Sanjay Handore, Sharad Palde – Saubhagyanagar; Kailas Bhagwat, Uttam Gaidhani – Sinnar Phata; Uttamrao Khandbahale, Tarachand Jain – Satpur; Kanhaiyyalal Bhutada, Atual Zalke – Sinnar; Subhash Khalkar, Madhukar Phadol – Ambad; Kailas More, Nemichand Bedmutha – Nashik-Pune highway; Kailas Suryawanshi, Dilip Barve – Panchavati; Vinod Kumat, Mahesh Upadhye – Mahatmanagar; Bhausaheb Sarode, Nana Kale – Dwarka; Mukund Karanjgaonkar, Vardhman Jain – Tapovan Road; Duttatray Shinde, Jagdish Ghodke – Pimpalgaon Baswant; Anil Jadhav, Rajendra Borade – Old Saikheda Road.