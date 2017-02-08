The Mother Toddler Connect held at Little Wonders Int’l

Nashik : The premises of Little Wonders International was full of mothers and their cute little angels for 5 days. The occasion was “Mother-Toddler Connect Program” organized by the school which evoked enthusiastic response from young mothers along with their kids.

These five days were packed with plethora of fun-filled activities for mothers and toddlers, aimed at learning and developing various skills. There were wide range of activities, set-ups, mock drills and role plays.

Be it Gross and finer motor skills, hand-eye co-ordination, social skills, communication skills, sensory integration, building curiosity, or even spirit of team-work, every aspect which contributes to healthy development and growth of a child was well taken care of through these fun-filled events. Many more allied skills were at the core of games and activities, covered over these five days.

All participants expressed their happiness and immense satisfaction over all the arrangements and thanked the organizers for providing children such a wonderful opportunity. They also appreciated the uniqueness of the concept.