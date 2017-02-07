Nashik graduate constituency: Dr Tambe to make hat-trick?

Nashik : In a contest between Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in Nashik state assembly graduate constituency election, candidate of Congress front Dr. Sudhir Tambe took a decisive lead of 33,389 votes against his rival BJP candidate Dr. Prashant Patil at the end of fourth round yesterday and progressed to make hat-trick of victory.

The counting of votes began at central ware house, Ambad at 8 am. Arrangement of 30 tables have been made and 6 employees for each table have been appointed. A single District Collector has been appointed for five tables each.

All ballot boxes were opened in first four hours and bunches of 50 ballot papers were made. Thereafter, 1,000 ballot papers were given at each table. Accordingly, four rounds were conducted to count the ballot papers.

The actual counting in first round began at 3 pm. The counting was generally over at 7 pm. Dr. Tambe got 17,717 votes, whereas Dr. Prashant Patil received 8,050 votes. Left front candidate Raju Desale got 387 votes. Out of the total votes counted, 3,073 votes were found invalid. Other 15 candidates received 783 votes. Dr. Tambe took lead of 9,000 votes over his rival Dr. Patil in the first round itself.

As vote of counting process for the graduate constituency is very complex, the counting of votes was going on at a slow pace. As a result, counting of votes in second round was started at 8 pm. 1,12,781 votes were counted by the end of fourth round. Dr. Tambe got 65,185 votes, whereas Dr. Patil received 31,796 votes. In this round, Dr. Tambe took a decisive lead of 33,389 votes. As picture was getting clear after this round, activists burst crackers to celebrate victory of Dr. Tambe and threw ‘gulal’ in the air.