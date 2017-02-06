Three-day Flower Show at Nasiklub concludes; receives overwhelming response

Nashik: The three-day extravaganza of the Flower Show organised by Nasiklub was concluded yesterday with overwhelming response. Nashikites in large numbers visited the Flower Show as it was Sunday yesterday. The rush of people started since morning was continued till evening. The number of children was remarkable.

Citizens were enthralled with enchanting displays of a wide variety of rare flowers. They took out their selfies with the flowers. As many as 30,000 flower lovers paid visit to the Flower Show in three days. The flower lovers from Pune and Aurangabad also visited the Flower Show.

SP Ankush Shinde, industrialist Digvijay Kapadia, director of Thakkar Developers Jitendra Thakkar, industrialist Samyak Lodha, DCP Mohan Thakur and joint director of Maharashtra Police Academy Raju Patil visited the Flower Show in the morning. Flower lovers captivated by flute-recital presented by eminent flautist Ravindra Joshi and his team in the morning. Nasiklub members Ashish Papaliya and Ramesh Padval honoured Ravindra Joshi and his team members.

“This is the first year of the Flower Show. Nashikites gave good response to it. After inspiring by this, three-day Flower Show will be organised next year from January 26-28. We will take efforts to bring novelty in it, so flower lovers can enjoy the Show next year too,” stated Rameshwar Sarda who had organised the Flower Show.