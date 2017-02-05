‘Give Rs 2 lakh… take a ticket in return’; BJP left red-faced as video goes viral

NASHIK : Ahead of municipal elections and just after release of the list of its candidates officially, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has been blaming its ally Shiv Sena for poor governance in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and professing “transparency in governance”, received a severe blow yesterday after a video showing “party’s general and office secretaries asking for a lump sum of Rs 2 lakh from its aspiring candidates at its party office to allot tickets in return” went viral on social media.

In the video which went viral yesterday on social media, BJP general secretary Nana Shiledar and office secretary Arun Shendurnikar are allegedly seen asking for Rs 2 lakh each from aspiring candidates at its city party office, in return for a ticket to fight upcoming municipal polls.

The video has exposed BJP’s duplicity in claiming transparency in governance and hurt its credibility just when its party workers are set to go out and seek votes from the people.