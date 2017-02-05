Colour and fragrance of flower show at Nasiklub mesmerises visitors

1 of 5

NASHIK : The three-day extravaganza of the Flower Show organised by Nasiklub enthralled the citizens yesterday with enchanting displays of a wide variety of rare flowers and a spellbinding flute-recital by eminent flautist Ravindra Joshi and his team.

Capitalising on a weekend, thousands of flower-lovers including students from various schools from across the district thronged the lawns of Nasiklub to enjoy the stunning arrangements of flowers and the musical feast.

In the morning, various types of flowers captivated the students who visited the Nasiklub from MSB School, Kothari High School and Divya Dayanand High School of Shrirampur.

Eminent personalities including spiritual leader from Varkari Sampraday Chaitanya Maharaj Deglurkar, Radhakisan Chandak, actress Priya Tuljapurkar, Rajesh Doshi and Mrs Jyoti Doshi visited the flower show and showered praises.