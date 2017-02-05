Vinayak Pande meets Uddhav Thackeray

NASHIK : A day after former Shiv Sena mayor Vinayak Pande revolted against city chief Ajay Boraste over the issue of denial of a municipal ticket to his son Ruturaj Pande, in a dramatic development, yesterday called on Shiv Sena executive chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree in the morning and clarified his stand.

The details of their discussion however were not known.

After the meeting, the former mayor while expressing his loyalty to Shiv Sena said, “I, myself, and my family members are ardent follower of Shiv Sena and would continue to remain as Shiv Sainiks till the end.

“The misunderstanding is over. Now, we will fight the municipal elections unitedly by keeping aside all our differences to hoist the saffron flag,” he added.