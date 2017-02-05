Rs 200 crore allocated for Nashik-Pune rail route: MP Godse

NASHIK: The Union Budget 2017 presented in Parliament brought a fair deal for Nashik with a total of Rs 200 crore allocated for a railway line between Nashik and Pune, revealed MP Hemant Godse.

For the Nashik-Pune route, the Centre and State governments will contribute equally. “Through a correspondence with CM Devendra Fadanvis, I have demanded Rs 200 crore from the state as well for the proposed route,” said MP Godse.

The proposed Nashik-Pune rail route will benefit and connect cities like Pune, Shivajinagar, Khadki, Dapodi, Kasarwadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Akurdi, Dehu road, Chakan, Rajgurunagar, Mawal, Manchar, Narayangaon, Aalephata, Pimpalgaon depot, Sangamner, Maldad, Nandurshingote, Sinnar, Jaigaon and Nashik Road.

Meanwhile, MP Godse has sent a proposal to the railway ministry demanding services of Rajdhani Express on the Central Railway route to benefit cities of Thane, Kalyan, Nashik and Bhusawal.