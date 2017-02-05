‘Indians’ rock Day 1 of SulaFest

NASHIK : Promising to be bigger and better than ever before, the 10th edition of SulaFest kicked off here on a grand note introducing three stages – the Amphitheater Stage, Atmasphere Stage and Tropical Stage which is based on a jungle theme.

Showcasing its freshest artist line-up ever – with everything from reggae to techno with a feast of wine, drinks, food and shopping, the first day of the 3-day affair was rocked by Indians as the day was kept reserved for Indian artists. The power packed performances of the Nucleya, The Raghu Dixit Project and Indian Ocean won hearts of the tourists with an overwhelming response from them.

A number of stalls including face painting, hair braiding etc have been put up to attract more and more visitors.

Stage performances by Indian artists

Amphitheatre Stage: Zoya Mohan, The Trip, Kabir Cafe, The Raghu Dixit Project and Indian Ocean.

Atmasphere Stage: DJ Ayesha Pramanik, Murthovic, Priyanjana, Bit of Both and Nucleya.

Tropical Stage: Spacejams, Ranjit Arapurakal, Likwid, Chhabb, An(Eye)Lator and Ajay Jayanthi.

A jungle theme by city students

The festival this year has added another feature to its musical extravaganza with the introduction of Tropical Stage, based on a jungle theme. Interestingly, the theme has been designed by college students from Nashik.

MTDC stall attracts foreigners

A stall by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), introducing tourist spots across the state, is catching attention of many enthusiasts including foreign nationals.