Konkan Mahotsav concludes today

NASHIK : The 5-day Konkan festival which showcased not only colourful entertainment and cultural programmes and attracted a large number of Nashikites, with its mouth-watering delicacies and recipes of Konkan region, at Dongre Vastigruh ground here is concluding today.

As a part of an annual festival of Konkan and to highlight it as it’s done by Mumbai and Pune, the Ratna-Sindhu Mandal has organised the Konkan Mahotsav, especially for Nashikites.

The festival which is taking place between 11:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. is concluding today with the presentation of an orchestra by visually impaired and disabled artists.

The festival is receiving good response as the people are enjoying the delicacies & recipes of Konkan region which include veg and non veg delicacies specially sea food like Pomfret, Mackerel, Bombay Duck, Seer, Silver Barfish, Prawns and Crab as also chicken items like Kombadi Wada and cuisines made in Malvani style.

During the last four days, the festival saw many entertaining and cultural events which included Gaani Tumcha Avadichi by Ragini Kamtekar, Gaana Lal Maaticha by Prasad Dusane, Paaramparik Bharud, Raagamanch Sitare by Vikas Samudre apart from Comedy Bullet Train programmes and rides and games (Anand Mahotsav) specially for tiny tots.

Mr. Laxman Taniwade, President of Ratna-Sindhu Mandal and Mr. Ajay Ghag, President of Konkan Mahotsav have urged Nashikites to come and enjoy and be the part of festival.