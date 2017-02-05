FA reaches the unreached

Nashik: Fravashi Academy organized a visit to Garda Orphanage, Trimbak Road and Jalaram School for the Mentally Challenged, Navli Phata, for the students of Std IX to infuse in them an understanding of their social responsibilities.

The students donated food grains and other articles of daily necessity which they had collected as a part of Socially Useful Productive Work Program. The efforts of the students brightened up the faces of the children in both organizations. This commendable effort by the students and their teachers is a major step to sensitize students towards their under privileged peers.