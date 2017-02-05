FIA celebrates the 68th Republic Day

NASHIK : The entire ground of Fravashi International Academy was enveloped with the feeling of patriotism on January 26. The solemn ceremony began with the impressive commands by the parade commander – the School Sports Captain Mst. Anas Khan who took the Guest of Honour, Ratan Luth – Chairman of R.S. Luth Education Trust, for the parade inspection.

The students of IGCSE March 2018 batch presented a spectacular march past. The Guard of Honour pilots – Natasha Badgujar, Hetal Thakkar, SanikaBhalerao and Rudraksha Patil added grandeur to the event.

After the march past, Ratan Luth felicitated Neha Shaikh from A-levels was for standing 2nd in the International English Olympiad with a Gold Medal. The students, with perfect attendance, were the next to be felicitated. The Best Disciplined Class Trophies in each section were announced after this.

The programme ended with Luth’s speech which reminded the students to be grateful each day of their lives. The trustees, directors & team members attended the function with equal zeal.