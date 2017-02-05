Sandip University organises panel discussion on ‘demonetization’

NASHIK: School of Commerce & Management of Sandip University had organised a panel discussion on Demonetization. The panelists were composed of distinguished speakers from a mix of professional backgrounds including Prof (Dr.) R G Tated, Pro Vice Chancellor Sandip University; CA Prafulla Chajjed, Central Council Member (ICAI) & Director IDBI Capital Market Services; Prof (Dr.) Paresh Shah an Alumnus – IIM Ahmedabad; CA Vinayak Govilkar, renowned economist; and four students from MBA-I & II – Manish Vispute, Pooja Agrawal, Sonali Nawale and Kedar Bivalkar.

“The objectives behind organising the panel discussion was to bring out different perspectives from economics, law and sociology on the Indian government’s decision to demonetize Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes,” said Convener Prof (Dr ) Rakesh Patil. Also discussions were held on the issues & challenges faced by the government in implementing the decision of demonetization, the effectiveness of demonetization on curbing the corruption and pulling out the black money from the economy.

The panelists were felicitated by Dr R G Tated & Dr S T Gandhe, Principal SITRC.

In the beginning of the panel discussion, the panelists expressed their views on demonetization and then the forum was opened for discussion. Few of the highlights of the discussion were as follows — Expecting GDP to fall for short term period, Interest rate to go down because of the liquidity in banking sector, Common people facing problem of maintaining liquidity at the home, Demand for the luxurious goods gone down while the demand for necessity goods is at par.

Some statistics were also put forward regarding the amount of money pulled back from the economy, point of India going digital & becoming cashless were also taken up. Towards the end, more or less all the panelists agreed that India does have the potential to transform into a cashless economy in distant future. The discussion ended with Question & Answer session.

Hon. Dr Sandip N Jha , Chairman Sandip Foundation, Ms Mohini Patil GM , & Prof P.I Patil, Mentor congratulated on successful culmination of panel discussion which was quite fruitful & informative.