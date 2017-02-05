FA Interact Club sparks cheer to Nashik Police Public school

Nashik : 30th January, the Martyrs’ Day, served as an ideal backdrop for Fravashi Academy Interact Club to meet the children of these present day role models. The visit to Nashik Police Public School at Adgaon, was an enriching experience for the young Interact Club members of Fravashi Academy who were really impressed by the talents and profound knowledge of the young students of this school.

The Club organized various competitions for every age group of students. Mutual respect took deeper roots due to the enhanced interaction between the Club members and the NPPS students.

Rtn Madhavi Sukenkar and Fravashi Academy Interact Club co-ordinators presented the NPPS library with books and the winners of every competition were felicitated by the Interact Club members with memoirs.

The Interact Club members thanked the Rotary Club and the management of both schools to have facilitated this interactive visit.