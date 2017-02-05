Gurukul Academy celebrates annual function

Nashik : Late Shantai Kedar Dnyan Vikas Gram Sanstha’s Gurukul Academy English Medium School celebrated its annual function. The function was organised at Krishna Madhav Mangal Karyalay on Peth Road here.

All the parents were invited. The Chief Guest for the function was cluster head of school Mrs Kharat and school chairman Vinayak Bhamre.

The programme started with a welcome dance prepared by student of Sr KG. Every class performed an item guided by the class teachers – a skit based on pollution. The chief guest distributed the certificates to winners of all competition held during the year.

On the occasion, school principal presented the annual report of the school. The programme was anchored by Bhavna Patil and Vidya Bhave while, a vote of thanks was given by Rupali Saudankar.