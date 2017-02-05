Chandak-Bytco College organises convocation ceremony; Embrace new challenges, new skills, urges Prin Dr Shimpi

NASHIK ROAD: The 2nd convocation of graduation programme, affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University, was held recently at Gokhale Education Society’s Chandak-Bytco College, Nashik Road here.

Prin Dr K R Shimpi presided over the function, while chief guests Dr P C Kulkarni, Principal, M S Gosavi Engineering College; Dr Ram Kulkarni, Prin Chandak-Bytco College; Dr S G Deodhar, working president, Vidyarthi Sabha; Prof R B Pagare, exam officer; Dr R B Bagul, vice principal Dr S N Tupe, Prof S B Ghatpande, Dr Indira Athawale and Prof S K Vanjale were present on the dais.

Presiding over the function, Prin Dr Shimpi said, “To earn a degree is the beginning of our career. We face many challenges while stepping into the world of competitiveness. From a whopping 750 universities and 38500 colleges, nearly 3 crore students appear for their higher studies with the support of 14 lakh faculty members. Out of these, around 40 lakh new degree holders complete their education successfully every year. However, only 10 lakh students get better employment opportunities.”

While building confidence among the students, Dr Shimpi further said that the new degree holders should not lose their confidence and should learn to accept new challenges. They can make progress by opting vocational training programme, developing new skill, thesis presentation and by taking inspiration from others and achieving effective communication skill to prove their mettle to be a successful entrepreneur.

As many as 21 students on the occasion were presented with degree certificates at the hands of present dignitaries. The students include Vrushali Dixit (B.Sc.), Pooja Gupta (B.Sc.), Pratiksha Naik (BCA), Gajanaj Aware (BA), Neha Sable (B. Sc., Biotech), Priyanka Kharaliya (BA), Mayuri Chavan (BA), Madhuri Magar (BBA), Sandhya Zade (B.Com), Varsha Ahuja (B.Com.) Mukteshwari Bhujbal (B.Com.), Sanjeevani Gotise (B.Sc.), Ashwini Randhe (BCS), Luvina Panjwani (B.Com.), Simran Rait (B.Com.) Sonali Sugandh (B.Com.), Riddhi Ruparel (B.Sc.), Saroj Thakkar (B.Sc.) and Umakumari (B.Sc.).