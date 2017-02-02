10th edition of SulaFest from tomorrow

NASHIK: The country’s most awaited Gourmet World Music Festival, the 10th edition of SulaFest begins at the Sula Vineyards from tomorrow, Friday, February 3. The festival this year has not only added a 3rd day but also a 3rd stage – the Tropical Stage with Electro-Acoustic music!!

As always, SulaFest showcases the freshest artist line up – presenting more music genres than any other festival in India – with everything from reggae to techno! Adding to the great line-up, are as always wine, drinks, food, shopping and yoga sessions at sunrise and even a run on Sunday morning – 5th February!

An enthusiastic Cecilia Oldne, Global Brand Ambassador and Vice President – Marketing of Sula said on the eve of the Fest, “Wow – it’s crazy – 10 years already! I remember our first edition with 4 bands and 300 people! We’ve come a long way since then with now more than 150 artists and thousands of people headed to the vineyards.

“The health enthusiast in me is pretty excited with the introduction of sunrise yoga sessions and even a morning run. It’s been a request over the years to extend the number of days of the festival as people including fest-goers and artists didn’t want the fun to come to an end. Celebrating a decade – this is our return gift!”

With its mega mix of music genres, the 10th edition of SulaFest will bridge more than 30 genres from around the globe – from World Fusion to Electro Acoustic, Techno, House, Pop, Electronica, Electro-Swing and will witness over 150 artists, ranging from UK, Italy, India, Bosnia, Israel and more.

The power packed line-up includes Grammy nominated as well as world festival favourites such as Bloc Party (UK) making their India debut, all-time favorite Infected Mushroom (IS), Afro Celt Sound System (UK), Dubioza Kolektiv (BA), Hilight Tribe (FR), Indian Ocean (IN), Loco & Jam (UK), Jan Blomqvist & Band (DE), Nucleya (IN), The Raghu Dixit Project (IN), Swingrowers (IT), Dana Ruh (DE), Ska Vengers and many, many more.

Along with music, fest-goers also have the opportunity to choose from a wide variety of drinks from around the world – from RAW Pressery’s cold pressed juices to wines, whisky, beer, vodka, tequila, sambuca, bourbon and more!

There will as always be cuisines from all over the world – and not to leave any craving un-attended – the festival is welcoming Hershey Premium chocolate ‘Brookside’ on board this year.

To add to that fest feel – the ‘Tent City’ is back even bigger where fest-goers can camp under the stars, amidst the cool vineyards.-

As always, SulaFest goes out to benefit locally based and national NGO’s and non-profits.