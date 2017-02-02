‘Guruvandana’ Music Concert at Kalidas today

NASHIK: Students of Pt. Shankar Vairagkar have been organizing “Guru Vandana Sangeet Samaroh” every year for Nashikites. Arranging a classical musical concert free of cost for all music lovers is something like a return gift to the Guru by hundreds of his disciples spread all over Maharashtra.

The programme this year is being held today, 02 Feb 2017 at Kalidas Kalamandir near Shalimar from 5.50 pm onwards. The organizers are expecting that music lovers of Nashik will very much enjoy this music programme which is unique and have urged Nashikites to attend in large numbers.

This vocalists in this programme will be accompanied by well known tabla player Mr. Ajinkya Joshi, student of Pt. Sureshdada Talwalkar; the famous pakhvaj player from Maharashtra, Mr. Vyankatesh Dhawan, another tabla player Onkar Vairagkar with Mr. Anand Atre and Sagar Kulkarni of Nashik on the harmonium.

‘Guruvandana’ is a unique music concert that was initiated by Pt. Shankarrao Vairagkar in 1985 and continues till date. Initially, it was conducted in different villages in Nashik district. From 2000, it has been organized in Nashik. Many internationally recognized artists have performed here and contributed their aesthetic art, raising the programme’s richness. This Guruvandana Concert will be the 17th one in the city.

The aim behind arranging this concert was very clear. Thousands of music lovers in Nashik and out of Nashik wait for this concert and enjoy it. This year too there are artists who are very young but internationally recognized like vocalist Vishal Moghe, sitarist Sweekar Katti, sarod player Abhishek Borkar, Ajinkya Joshi, Anand Atre, Sagar Kulkarni, Vyankatesh Dhawan and Onkar Vairagkar. As per the tradition of Guruvandana, the programme will culminate with the last performance by Pt Shankar Vairagkar.