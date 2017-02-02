Jadhav, Gangurde resign as corporators

Nashik: Since last few months, corporators on large scale are joining other parties. Shashikant Jadhav who had joined Bharatiya Janata Party leaving Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shivaji Gangurde who had left Congress to join the BJP had tendered their resignations to Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna to prevent action against them.

Following resignations by both Jadhav and Gangurde on the backdrop of possible action against those corporators leaving the parties under anti-defection law, other corporators who had joined other parties are afraid.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Commissioner approved resignations of both corporators. As many as 42 corporators had left their parties to join other parties in last some months due to internal bickering, disappointment over no action about development works, style of functioning of leaders and ward structuring etc. More corporators are prepared to join other parties in next some days.

MNS had suffered the most due to this defecation. Followed by this NCP and Congress had received the jolt. Most corporators gave first priority to Shiv Sena and thereafter to the BJP. Highest number of corporators had joined the Shiv Sena. All parties are suffered by this. There is picture of Shiv Sena vs BJP in the city following this defection.

Thwarting party whip MNS’ Shobhana Shinde and Umesh Shelar had cast their votes to Shiv Sena candidate during mayoral election. Thereafter, MNS had complaint about this with the Divisional Commissioner. The Divisional Commissioner had cancelled their posts and banned them from contesting election for six years. Many had then decided to stay in the party, but following changes in wards, multiple member system and reservations, many had difficulty in contesting the election. Keeping an eye over ticket, around three dozens corporators had left their parties and joined the Sena and BJP. The figure is around 40-42. Action against all corporators who had joined other parties is likely from their original parties.

Some parties have started to take legal action to take action under the defection law and prepared to make complaint. On this backdrop, both Jadhav and Gangurde had resigned as the corporators, it had come to light. Followed by this other corporators have prepared to give their resignations, sources informed.