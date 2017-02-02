Private lender Sanjay Chavan arrested

Nashik: Panchavati police arrested a private lender from Panchavati area for attacking a youth with knife for recovery of his money.

The name of the suspect is Sanjay Chavan (resident of Peth Road, Panchavati). Cases regarding illegal recovery of money and other types of serious offences have been registered against him at Panchavati police station.

Panchavati police were looking for him since last many days. Last week, Chavan had attacked the youth in Bharadwadi area with sharp edged weapon and had injured him seriously. The concerned youth was chased cinestyle way and was attacked.

Followed by this Panchavati police investigated into the matter and arrested two others who involved in this earlier. Sanjay Chavan however was on the run.

Acting on a tip-off Panchavati police laid a trap and arrested him after he came to the city. Poor women and families residing in Phulenagar, Bharadwadi, Duttnagar, Navnathnagar, Mico hospital area and nearby areas took money from Chavan on interest. As some families were not returning money in a given period, suspect Sanjay Chavan was harrassing them. With the help of his other accomplice he had abused verbally the women and beat up other members of the families.

If any family or citizen is facing any trouble regarding recovery of money given by Sanjay Savkar, they should contact Panchavati police, urged senior police inspector of Panchavati police station Dinesh Bardekar.