Great leaders inspire others to raise their own bar: Dr Bhanose

Nashik : One of the best ways to influence people is to make them feel important. Most people enjoy those rare moments when others make them feel important. It is one of the deepest human desires. Average leaders raise the bar on themselves; good leaders raise the bar for others; great leaders inspire others to raise their own bar, thus expressed industrial kirtankar and management guru Dr. Sandip Bhanose.

Shree Ram Yuva Mandal had organised a special talk on ‘Youth empowerment’ at Shreeram Temple, Uttamnagar. The trustee Jibhau Bachhav compered the event. Kiran Kshatriya welcomed Dr. Bhanose.

Shantaram Bhamare, Shobha Sadanshiv, Jitendra Choudhary, corporator Ratnamala Rane, Rajendra Patil, Dr Mandalecha, Dr. Manjusha Darade, Vasant Bhagwat, Mr. Gujar, Dr. Murtadak, Sagar Bhandari and many youths were present. Anil Chandwadkar proposed the vote of thanks. Later Ramrajya dhol group made excellent presentation of ‘Dhol Vadan’.