City engineer Khune to take voluntary retirement

Nashik: After serving for 33 years in Nashik Municipal Corporation, city engineer Sunil Khune filed an application with Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna to get voluntary retirement though few months are left for his retirement. As per application he is in service till March 9. Meanwhile, two more officials will file their applications with the Municipal Commissioner to get voluntary retirement.

After working as engineer in Nashik taluka at ZP in 1983, Sunil Khune had joined the NMC as engineer in 1984. Thereafter he completed ten years of service in administrative period and 13 years in the NMC. He had set up big projects while working as city engineer. Many projects like road development, water supply scheme and sanitation centre have been completed in his regime. Many serious allegations were levelled against him. As a result he was suspended for some time. After acquitting of all the charges, he worked as city engineer again, but he filed the applications to get voluntary retirement some days back with the Municipal Commissioner.

Suspended superintendent (garden) G B Patil also filed his application with the Municipal Commissioner to get the voluntary retirement. He has been alleged to involved in irregularities in the garden department. Sarkarwada police is probing into this. As Patil has been suspended for this, he filed his application for the voluntary retirement. Mahesh Tiwari who worked as Kumbh Mela officer and currently handling responsibility of the garden department has also filed his application to get the voluntary retirement. Meanwhile, Khune informed that he is taking voluntary retirement with family reason.