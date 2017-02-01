Ratan Tata reveals his Nashik connection

Nashik: “Igatpuri is my favourite destination and my grandfather had a poultry farm here in the 19th century. This is the Nashik connection of the Tata family,” revealed industrialist Ratan Tata during an informal chat.

Following inspection of the botanical garden on Monday, Tata had discussed many issues for nearly an hour and a half while enjoying breakfast at the residence of industrialist Ratan Luth. Sanjeev Bafna, Vyankat Raman, Ashish Katariya and Astha Katariya were present.

When asked if he had any connection with Nashik in the past, he said, “My grandfather Sir Ratan Tata had a poultry farm at Igatpuri in Nashik district. That’s how we are connected to Igatpuri. I like Igatpuri which is full of natural beauty.”

“I saw Nashik city during my road journey from Ojhar airport to the botanical garden. I really liked this city with its beautiful surroundings and great potential. As Mumbai and Pune are close to this city, it is essential to use the capabilities of this city properly,” he added during the informal chat.

He also expressed his satisfaction over roads in Nashik. To which Ashoka Buildcon’s Ashish Katariya informed that the highway had been built by Ashoka Buildcon, which is developing highways across the country.

While informing about Tata Group’s presence in Nashik, Tata was informed about national level unit of TCS, national unit of TCS’s online examination and ongoing work of new software in association with MIT America.

Industrialists who were present on the occasion made Tata aware of the fact that a plane service could be started here through Tata Group’s Vistara and Air Asia companies, considering the geographical location of Nashik city.

Meanwhile, Luth family gifted Ratan Tata a painting.