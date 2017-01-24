‘Leaders build ladders, followers climb them’

Nashik : “When you concentrate your energy purposely on the future possibility that you aspire to realize, your energy is passed on to it and makes it attracted to you with a force stronger than the one you directed towards it. Be happy with who you are and what you do, and you can do anything you want,” thus expressed industrial kirtankar and management guru Dr. Sandip Bhanose.

Dinanath Bhakt Mandal and Gondeshwar Bhakt Mandal had organised ‘Garudzep – Leadership Development Workshop at Mukhed on the eve of death anniversary of Saint Vithamaai Maharaj. Dr Rajaram Patil welcomed Dr. Bhanose. Prakash Kangane compered the event. Vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Babasaheb Satalkar. Sanjay Belan, Amol Aher, Shubham Aher, Pratik Shinde, Sachin Diwate and more than 1000 villagers from Mukhed attended the workshop.