Over 15000 participate in Nashik Run

NASHIK : All for a noble cause… with the desire to serve the underprivileged and spread the message of humanity and healthy living among the Nashikites, over 15000 participants, who had gathered at 7.30 am in the morning of Makar Sankranti festivities at Mahatma Nagar Ground here yesterday, wearing Pista-colour T-shirts showed their solidarity towards a common social cause by participating in the 15th edition of Nashik Run.

The Nashik Run event, organised by Nashik Run Charitable Trust has come a long way since its inception in 2003. It was indeed a proud moment for Nashikites as Mayor Ashok Murtadak, Nashik Run founder trustee and Bosch India managing director Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch India executive director Andress Wolf, Nashik Run founder trustee and TDK-EPCOS managing director N Balakrishnan, city police commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal, former trustee of Nashik Run S M Hegde, finance controller of Bosch India Diesel System Shrinivas Kumar, Nashik Run president and TDK-EPCOS executive chairman H S Banerjee, Nashik Run vice president and Bosch Nashik (VP, commerce) H B Thontesh, Nashik Run VP and Bosch Nashik (VP, technical) Avinash Chintawar, Bosch Nashik (GM, HRD) Mukund Bhat, Nashik Run secretary and TDK-EPCOS senior HR manager Anil Daithankar, Nashik Run treasurer Rajaram Kasar, trustee Sudhir Yeolekar apart from corporator Shivaji Gangurde, Chhaya Thakare and Ranjan Thakare graced the occasion by sharing the dais.

The event started with unfurling of the National Flag by Mayor Ashok Murtadak. The torch bearer of Nashik Run 2017 was none other than Ms. Kavita Raut, the international marathon runner from Nashik along with Sanjeevani Jadhav and sports advisor Vijendra Singh. The enthusiasm of all the participants was heightened as the flame was lit and Nashik Run 2017 was declared open by Nashik Run president H S Banerjee after releasing balloons in the air.

Warming up on the presentation by the artists of Atul Narang Dance Institute, people from all walks of life participated in the Run. The Run started step by step with specially abled children first, later boys/girls and finally the adults. The children proceeded via Titan showroom, Parijat Nagar and Six Sigma Hospital to return back to the Mahatma Nagar Ground while, the adults proceeded via Mahatma Nagar, Parijat Nagar, Bhonsala school, Jehan Circle and Swami Samarth Circle before concluding their Run at the Mahatma Nagar Ground.

Apart from the main event of the run, the people also enjoyed the Lucky draw event organised by a few of the sponsors wherein lucky participants won prizes. At the end, reins of the Nashik Run event was handed over to H B Thontesh, VP, Bosch Ltd from Nashik Run president H S Banerjee and TDK-EPCOS.