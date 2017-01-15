Organiser: Strikers Academy; Media Partner: ‘Deshdoot’; Corporate Premier League begins with a bang

NASHIK: The Corporate Premier League (CPL) which was started with the prime aim of bringing corporate bigwigs under one-roof, kicked off its Season II yesterday morning with the inaugural knock-out clash between Mahindra 1 and Datamatics on the Anant Kanhere Maidan (Golf Club Ground) here. Mahindra 1 began their title chase with a 26-run win over the rival Datamatics team with an all-round show.

The CPL event, with 28 cricket teams from the corporate world participating, organised by Strikers Academy with its Media Partner ‘Deshdoot’ will conclude on Tuesday. Dignitaries social activist Princi Lamba, Amarjeet Singh Chhabra, Amrutrao Deshmukh, Chandrakant Parekh, Vikrant Bagad, ‘Deshdoot’ Executive Editor Milind Sajgure and Bobby Singh were present as the chief guests to grace the inaugural event.

Strikers’ Akshay Joshi, Chetan Deshmukh, Sanket Bagad, Vikrant Bagad, Kailas Jadhav, Pritesh Chordiya, Gokul Parakh, Amit Bhandure, Nikhil Wani and Umesh Maule were present during the toss for the inaugural match.

Today, a total of 14 matches will be played. The first round winners will then play against each other on Monday to decide quarter-finalists and semi-finalists.

Other Scores (Day 1): *Sula Wines vs Scaletek: Sula Wines won by 6 runs; *RTF vs TJSB: RTF won by 7 wickets. *Efacec 1 vs Jio: Efacec won. *Ashoka vs ESDS: Ashoka won. *Doc Assocn vs WNS: Doc Assocn won. *Mahindra 2 vs RTF: Mahindra 2 won. *CA Assocn 1 vs Eluminous: CA Assocn won.