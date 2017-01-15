Voter registration should be made compulsory for new college entrants

NASHIK : Our democracy will not be strengthened unless and until voter registration is made mandatory for eligible new college entrants. It is also equally important to create awareness among the new class of voters. The new voters are the ambassadors of change. Hence, it is expected from them that they will participate in large numbers in the process, said Maharashtra Election Commissioner J S Saharia.

The state election commissioner was interacting with the principal and students at the audio-visual center of the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) here ahead of upcoming municipal corporation, Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections to be held across the state.

Saharia was invited to interact with the students from as many as 65 colleges spread over a number of districts, affiliated to the YCMOU. He then exchanged his views over election reforms with the students through video conferencing. Maharashtra state Election Commission secretary Shekhar Channe was present on the occasion.

While expecting everybody’s participation in the continuing election reforms, Saharia expressed the need for maximum participation and enrollment of voters to bolster reform process.

“Each and every college and university student needs to contribute his/her efforts towards spreading awareness among the people about the right to franchise. The students must motivate the voters to join in the election process,” he said.

“In order to seek participation of new voters in the election process, the University of Mumbai, while forwarding reforms process, has made voter registration mandatory to the new joinee college students. Adopting measures like this is essential to serve the very purpose of democracy,” Saharia added. He appealed to the people to come forward and lodge complaints, if necessary, against any unlawful activities during the election period.

Divisional commissioner Eknath Davale, special IG of Police Vinaykumar Chaube, district collector Radhakrishnan B, municipal commissioner Abhishek Krishna, police commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal and YCMOU registrar Dinesh Bhonde were present.