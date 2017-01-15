Vyapari Bank honoured with excellence award

Nashik Road: The Nashik Road Deolali Vyapari Co-operative Bank Ltd has been honoured with prestigious Cuba Award 2017 for achieving excellence in banking services in Nashik division.

The award, instituted by Nashik district Urban Co-operative Banks Association is given to banks having deposits between Rs 250 crore and Rs 400 crore for their performance in providing excellent banking services.

A seminar cum award distribution ceremony was organised at New Delhi in which awards were distributed to performing co-operative banks across Maharashtra. In Nashik division, The Nashik Road Deolali Vyapari Co-operative Bank Ltd achieved this feat. Bank chairman Datta Gaikwad received the Cuba Award 2017 at the hands of NAFCUB president Jyotindra Mehta.

The Nashik district Urban Co-operative Banks Assocn president Bhaskar Kothawade, NAFCUB CEO Subhash Gupta, Rajendra Rathi, Hiralal Surana, Ajay Brahmecha and Vishwas Thakur from the Nashik division were present.

Also present on the occasion were vice chairman Ashok Chordiya, directors Waman Hagavane, Bhausaheb Palde and Jagan Agale.