NMC deploys over 8000 personnel on poll duties

NASHIK: The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has deployed over 8000 office personnel from different municipal departments on election duties ahead of 2017 elections to the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

The orders in this connection will be issued to the concerned staff including teachers from municipal and private schools, shortly. They will be deputed at different polling booths throughout the city during the election period, according to municipal sources.

Insurance giant LIC, however, has been excluded from poll duties. Citing simultaneous elections to the municipal corporation, ZP and Panchayat Samiti and subsequent work load on police personnel and government employees, the state government had directed municipal corporations across the state to submit the list of its employees working under different departments “to share the burden”.

As many as 1600 teams have been formed to assist polling process. Each team comprising 5 employees will be deputed at every booth in the city.