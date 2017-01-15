BAIF honours dairy farmers, technicians

NASHIK : Marking the platinum jubilee (Amrut Mahotsav) celebration of ‘BAIF Mittra’ institution, the BAIF Development Research Foundation honoured dairy farmers, technicians and persons working with small savings group for year 2015-2016, at a function here.

BAIF, a non-political and professionally managed organisation has a mission to create opportunities of gainful self-employment for the rural families, especially disadvantaged sections, ensuring sustainable livelihood, enriched environment, improved quality of life and good human values.

On the occasion, Artificial insemination (AI) technicians, agri experts, best dairy farmers in men and women categories and best landless dairy farmers were honoured.

Chief guests Prabhat Dairy chairman Sarangdhar Nirmal, ‘Vanadhipati’ Vinayak Patil, Dr S B Gokhale, Dr Chapalgaonkar, Dineshkumar Singh, Dr S G Patil and Atul Vedpathak were present.

Addressing the gathering, Nirmal said, “BAIF organisation is working for the poor, farmers, entrepreneurs and disadvantaged sections. The Prabhat Dairy has tied up with BAIF to study AI technology.”

While presiding over the function, ‘Vanadhipati’ Patil hailed the contribution of the BAIF to promote and boost dairy business.

Felicitation

Best AI technician: Ashok Abak, Bhausaheb Jadhav, Dileep Salunke, Navnath Kavde, Balasaheb Kolhe, Balu Khedkar and Ganesh Dhanvate.

Krishisamrat: Namdev Gavare, Manoj Vakode, Bhimaji Khilari.

Best dairy farmer (men): Somnath Varpe, Shivaji Pokharkar.

Best dairy farmer (women): Savita Varpe.

Best landless dairy farmer: Nitesh Valvi, Kailas Gonde.

Special honour: Women dairy farmer Mangala Padvi (Nandurbar).