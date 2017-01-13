Controversial shop on ZP land removed

Nashik: The anti-encroachment squad of Nashik Municipal Corporation yesterday razed encroachment by an electronics shop on Zilla Parishad land in Mahatma Gandhi Road area. The shop owner had taken the ZP land on 11-month lease and gone to court when asked to vacant the land worth crores of rupees.

The issue was stuck in judicial process for six years thereafter. As the court decided in favour of ZP, it has succeeded in getting its land back.

The ZP demolished the shop which was set up on its vacant land along Stadium Complex building under police protection. It had issued notice to the concerned shop owners on November 29, 2016. As the concerned shop owner remained adamant, ZP officials and NMC anti-encroachment squad reached the spot at 10 am. Road from Sangli bank signal to Meher signal was blocked for traffic for this action.

Officials of the squad informed the shop owner about the action. He then asked for some time. Confusion prevailed there as relatives, friends and lawyers of the shop owner rushed to the shop.

As ZP BDO Kolhe got involved in discussions with the shop owner, police and the NMC squad had to wait. Finally, ZP officials allowed them time to remove goods from the shop till 12.30 pm. After all goods were removed, the action was started. The family of the shop owner stood before the JCB and started to oppose the action. Police intervened then and moved them aside. The shop was then demolished in about an hour.