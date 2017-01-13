Organiser: Strikers Academy; Media Partner: ‘Deshdoot’ ; Corporate Premier League (Season II) starts tomorrow

NASHIK: The eagerly awaited Corporate Premier League (Season II) tennis ball cricket tournament organised by Strikers Academy is all set to begin from tomorrow (Jan 14) at the Anant Kanhere Maidan (Golf Club Ground) here with as many as 28 cricket teams from the corporate world vying for the prestigious trophy which was recently unveiled in the key presence of prominent dignitaries.

Media coverage of the 4-day corporate cricket will be done in association with Media Partner ‘Deshdoot’ and ‘Deshdoot Times’.

The inaugural match will be played between Mahindra and RTF. With trophies and awards in several categories, brunch, live DJ, captains’ bands and much more, Strikers Academy is set to lift the standards of cricket entertainment in the city. As many as 28 teams have registered for the tournament so far.

Each team will consist of 13 players with compulsory registration. Each of the participants must mandatorily be associated with his registered corporate entity only. Entry will not be allowed to any professional player. The winning team will be awarded with a trophy, while the runner up team will be given a ‘runner up’ trophy. Besides this, prizes for ‘Man of the Match’, ‘Best Bowler’, ‘Best Batsman’ will be given based on performance. An individual player from the winning side, based on his performance, will be honoured with ‘Man of the Series’ trophy, according to Strikers Academy, the organiser of the event. Each match will be of 7 overs a side. However, matches of semifinals and final will be of 8 overs a side.

The organisers are paying special attention to raise the professionalism while playing cricket, hence they have tightened rules & regulations. A dress code will be compulsory for all the teams.

Teams registered so far

Efacec (1) Efacec (2)

Mahindra (1) Mahindra (2)

Doc Association (1) Doc Association (2)

Sula Wines Everest

Innova Rubbers Eluminous

Scaletek RTF (1)

RTF (2) WNS

TJSB ESDS (1)

ESDS (2) Winjit

Ashoka Bosch

Ceat CA Association (1)

CA Association (2) Neelay

Jio Lear

Lyondll Basel Datamatics